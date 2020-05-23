You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Formula One: Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman Alex Wurz says drivers fully support ‘ghost races’

Sports Reuters May 23, 2020 15:40:17 IST

London: Formula One drivers fully support plans to start the season with “ghost races” behind closed doors, according to Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) chairman Alex Wurz.

Formula One: Grand Prix Drivers’ Association chairman Alex Wurz says drivers fully support ‘ghost races’

Representational image. Reuters

The sport aims to kick off a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic with two back-to-back races without spectators at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in July.

More races under similar conditions will then be held in Europe with the sport also hoping some races can happen in Asia, the Middle East and Americas.

Wurz, an Austrian, told Sky Sports television the drivers would rather race in front of a crowd but understood why that was not possible in such ‘strange times’.

“I think no one in motorsport, no driver, and personally me definitely not, is a fan of ‘ghost races’,” added the former Benetton and McLaren driver.

“However all the drivers I have spoken to, and I’m constantly in talks with all of them, no one has said ‘No, I don’t want to do it’ or ‘I feel it’s the wrong thing to do’. Ghost races are a means to get us back on track earlier than if we wait for fan-attended races. Therefore, we are looking for ghost races, and all the drivers accept it fully.”

Formula One has so far seen three races cancelled, including the Monaco showcase that would have been this weekend, and seven postponed.

The plan is for teams, mostly Britain-based, to travel to Austria on charter flights and not to come into contact with the local population.

Wurz said holding races, even in such circumstances, was the right thing to do.

“Formula One is a global industry, and like every government in the world, we are all trying to kick-start the industry, the economy, because people, families, mortgages depend on it. And it’s the same in Formula One,” he said.

Updated Date: May 23, 2020 15:40:17 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

10 ways you can help children with intellectual disabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 23 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres