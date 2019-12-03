You are here:
Formula E to be given FIA world championship status from 2020-21 season

Sports Reuters Dec 03, 2019 18:58:08 IST

  • The all-electric Formula E series will have full FIA world championship status from the start of the 2020-21 season after approval by the sport’s governing body

  • Recognition means there will be two single-seater FIA world championships, with Formula E alongside Formula One

  • Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag said full championship status had always been the aim and it would add credibility

London: The all-electric Formula E series will have full FIA world championship status from the start of the 2020-21 season after approval by the sport’s governing body, it announced on Tuesday.

Representational image. AP

The city-based series started its sixth season last month, with a cast of manufacturers including Porsche, Mercedes, BMW and Audi involved.

Recognition means there will be two single-seater FIA world championships, with Formula E alongside Formula One.

“The creation and development of Formula E has been a great adventure,” FIA president Jean Todt said in a statement.

“I am proud that today we confirm its FIA world championship status. Since its first race in Beijing in 2014 and with every ePrix thereafter, Formula E has proven that the concept of cutting-edge electric racing works.”

Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag said full championship status had always been the aim and it would add credibility.

“This agreement and announcement truly puts Formula E in the top tier of international single-seater racing,” added the Spaniard.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 18:58:08 IST

