Formula E: Rome, Valencia get double header each as calendar expands to 10 races
Valencia is appearing on the calendar for the first time at the existing Ricardo Tormo circuit.
Paris: Formula E added grand prix in Rome and Valencia on Saturday to bring to 10 the number of races on the all-electric circuit's provisional 2021 calendar.
The season began in Saudi Arabia last month with two races, and next moves on to Rome for back-to-back races on 10 and 11 April.
From the Italian capital the campaign goes to Valencia which serves up another double helping on 24 and 25 April.
Then it's the turn of Monaco, Marrakech and two races in Santiago with further races expected to be added as the health situation with the coronavirus pandemic evolves.
"The remainder will be confirmed soon," the organisers announced.
"Every change will be based on travel restrictions as well as the protocols put in place by local governments," the statement added.
Now in its seventh season, this year's winner will be recognised as an official FIA world champion for the first time, a sign of the championships' growing stature.
BREAKING: Formula E calendar update 🗓
The #RomeEPrix is now a double-header event, hosting Round 3 and 4 on April 10 and 11 🇮🇹
And the first ever #ValenciaEPrix will also be a double-header event on April 24 & 25 🇪🇸
Read more 👉 https://t.co/Ot6OvO1xkC pic.twitter.com/Lr3k0JAtac
— ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) March 27, 2021
Missing from the calendar is the prestigious French leg in Paris, a victim of COVID-19 , which is due to return in 2022.
Formula E are aiming at staging a 13 or 14-race season including races in Sanya (China) and Seoul.
Dutchman Nyck de Vries stormed to a lights-to-flag victory in the season-opening race, piloting his all-electric car under the stars in oil-rich Saudi Arabia.
Then Britain's Sam Bird, behind the wheel of a Jaguar, won the second Diriyah Formula E race in the Saudi capital as compatriot Alex Lynn survived a terrifying crash.
Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa claimed the Formula E championship in 2020.
Provisional 2021 Formula E calendar
26 February - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
27 February - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
10 April - Rome
11 April - Rome
24 April - Valencia
25 April - Valencia
8 May - Monaco
22 May - Marrakech
5 June - Santiago
6 June - Santiago
