Formula E: Dutchman Nyck de Vries, Mercedes win driver's, constructors' titles
De Vries finished eighth in the final event of the season with France's Norman Nato, in a Venturi, taking the victory on the track.
Berlin: Dutchman Nyck de Vries won the Formula E world title on Sunday while his Mercedes team claimed the constructors' trophy after a race staged around Berlin's old Tempelhof aerodrome.
Let that sink in, Nyck... 🏆#WeDriveTheCity #BerlinEPrix #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/Y4fvvc2pE4
— Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (@MercedesEQFE) August 15, 2021
Three of the Dutchman's main rivals — New Zealander Mitch Evans (Jaguar), Swiss Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) and Briton Jake Dennis (BMW-Andretti) — were eliminated through accidents early in the race.
"I'm lost for words," said de Vries. "I'm sorry to get a little bit emotional. It's been such a tough season with highs and lows.
"Everything came down to the last race. I felt like a target at times and I just wanted to bring it home once I knew it was fine."
