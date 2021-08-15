De Vries finished eighth in the final event of the season with France's Norman Nato, in a Venturi, taking the victory on the track.

Berlin: Dutchman Nyck de Vries won the Formula E world title on Sunday while his Mercedes team claimed the constructors' trophy after a race staged around Berlin's old Tempelhof aerodrome.

Three of the Dutchman's main rivals — New Zealander Mitch Evans (Jaguar), Swiss Edoardo Mortara (Venturi) and Briton Jake Dennis (BMW-Andretti) — were eliminated through accidents early in the race.

"I'm lost for words," said de Vries. "I'm sorry to get a little bit emotional. It's been such a tough season with highs and lows.

"Everything came down to the last race. I felt like a target at times and I just wanted to bring it home once I knew it was fine."