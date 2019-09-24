Formula 2: Russian driver Artem Markelov to race for Arden Motorsport after Anthoine Hubert's death in tragic crash

Brussels: Russian driver Artem Markelov has joined Formula 2 team Arden for the rest of the season, taking over the seat of Anthoine Hubert who was killed in a horror crash before the Belgian F1 Grand Prix last month, the team announced on Tuesday.

"The 25-year old will partner Tatiana Calderon for the final two rounds at Sochi, Russia and Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi," Arden said in a statement on its website.

Markelov has only raced once this season for MP Motorsport at Monaco but he has been driving in F2 since 2014.

His best season was in 2017 when he finished second in the championship to current F1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

"Artem is a proven race winner in this category and we very much relish the opportunity to work together and to continue where we left off with Anthoine, who we miss very dearly," said team manager Kenny Kirwan.

The Russian will carry number 22 on his car and not Hubert's 19 which has been retired for the remainder of the season.

"First of all, I want to give my best to the family of Anthoine," Markelov told the Arden website.

"This guy was not only a good driver, he was a great man who was happy all the time and always gave us a smile. He showed everyone his talent.

"Thanks to the team for trusting me in this situation and I’m going do my best for them. We are going to drive together in memory of Anthoine."

Hubert died after hitting a wall at Spa and smashing into the car of American driver Juan Manuel Correa at high speed.

Correa, 20, who broke both his legs and suffered spinal injuries and acute respiratory failure, was brought out of an induced coma at the weekend.