Formula 2: Mick Schumacher claims first victory in 28-lap 'sprint' race for Prema Racing ahead of Hungarian GP

Budapest: Mick Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, on Sunday claimed his first Formula Two victory ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The German driver won the 28-lap 'sprint' race for Prema Racing after starting from pole position in a reverse grid race. He had finished eighth in Saturday’s full-length feature race.

Schumacher, who is a member of Ferrari’s driver academy, finished 1.5 seconds ahead of Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita of Carlin. His previous best result was fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

"Amazing. The car was great and thanks to the team for that. It wasn't easy, but I am just really happy", he said afterwards.

Schumacher is in his first season of Formula Two, the main feeder category of racing for Formula One.