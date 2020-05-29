Formula 1: ‘Unfounded and irresponsible,' say Daimler on Mercedes exit rumours

Mercedes' parent company Daimler have moved to crush rumours that they are planning to quit Formula One after a speculative report in German media claimed that the company has planned to sell the team to Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Aston Martin, next year.

According to Essentially Sports, several reports from German media hinted that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would be announcing his resignation. There were also reports of him teaming up with Stroll to buy a majority stake in the team.

The report added that if the rumours turn out to be true, it could be because of the rifts between Wolff and Daimler. Wolff had also recently hinted that he was staying with Mercedes for a short term.

ESPN cited reports that suggested that Aston Martin's recent appointment of ex-AMG boss Tobias Moers was a crucial link indicating Daimler's intent to trade the Mercedes F1 team for an increased share in Aston Martin

However, Mercedes dismissed those rumours within hours of them surfacing.

In a statement issued by Mercedes and cited by GrandPrix247, the company said that speculation regarding a withdrawal from Formula 1 continues to be “unfounded and irresponsible.”

The statement further read, “The sport has taken the right measures to address the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and its future financial sustainability, and we welcome these steps. It is our clear intention to continue competing in Formula 1 as a Mercedes-Benz works team in the years to come, and to do so with our managing partner Toto Wolff.”