Paris: Formula One has unanimously approved the adoption of 'sprint' qualifying at three Grands Prix this season, the organisers announced on Monday.

The sprint qualifying over a distance of 100 kilometres will determine the GP grid and give the top three finishers championship points, F1 said in a statement.

It said the sprint sessions, which are "designed to increase the on-track action", would take place at two European races and at one race outside Europe.

"I am delighted that all the teams supported this plan, and it is a testament to our united efforts to continue to engage our fans in new ways while ensuring we remain committed to the heritage and meritocracy of our sport," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Race weekends featuring the sprint qualifiers will have a tweaked format, with a regular qualifying session based on the fastest single lap after the first free practice on the Friday. That session will determine the grid for Saturday's sprint qualifying.

The driver who comes top in the sprint, which will take place after the second free practice, will collect three championship points, the second-placed driver will take two points and third finisher will have one point.