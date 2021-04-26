Formula 1: Spectators may return for Monaco GP, says CEO Stefano Domenicali
'In the next Grand Prix of Portugal and Spain, unfortunately, we will not have anyone, but Monaco is presented as the first where a limited number of people should be admitted on Sunday,' Formule 1 CEO said.
Milan: A limited number of spectators could be allowed to attend the Monaco Grand Prix on 23 May, Formula One chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali revealed on Sunday.
However, no fans will be allowed at the races in Portugal next weekend and Spain on May 9.
"We are monitoring the situation on a daily basis, which is changing hour by hour," Domenicali told Sky TG24.
"It gives us hope for the future because if the situation improves there will be a gradual reopening and fans will have the opportunity to participate."
The Italian added: "There is an incredible physical desire for Formula One, not just on television."
During the season-opening Bahrain GP in March, a few spectators who were vaccinated or cured of COVID-19 were able to witness Lewis Hamilton's win.
Monaco announced 10 days ago an easing of health restrictions in the Principality, but without a decision on the Grand Prix, the fifth round of this season's calendar.
