Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel could join Aston Martin next season after leaving Ferrari, says report

According to the media report, Sebastian Vettel is expected to replace Sergio Perez, who currently races for Racing Point and has a lengthy contract with the team.

With four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel ending his five-year association with Ferrari at the end of this season, a media report has claimed he is in talks with the new Aston Martin F1 team.

According to German newspaper Bild, Vettel has reached an agreement with Racing Point, which is being rebranded by Lawrence Stroll to Aston Martin.

Vettel will replace Sergio Perez, who currently races for Racing Point and has a lengthy contract with the team. Perez last year announced a long-term deal with Racing Point until 2023. But, it appears that his team would be using an exit clause to make way for Vettel.

Vettel and Ferrari announced earlier this year that the driver would be leaving the Italian team after five years.

However, Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer had played down the suggestion of approaching the four-time world champion after he had announced his availability, the report added.

“You're absolutely right, we have long contracts with both our drivers, so it would only be logical that we don't have space,” Szafnauer told Autosport.