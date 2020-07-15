Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel could join Aston Martin next season after leaving Ferrari, says report
According to the media report, Sebastian Vettel is expected to replace Sergio Perez, who currently races for Racing Point and has a lengthy contract with the team.
With four-time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel ending his five-year association with Ferrari at the end of this season, a media report has claimed he is in talks with the new Aston Martin F1 team.
According to German newspaper Bild, Vettel has reached an agreement with Racing Point, which is being rebranded by Lawrence Stroll to Aston Martin.
Vettel will replace Sergio Perez, who currently races for Racing Point and has a lengthy contract with the team. Perez last year announced a long-term deal with Racing Point until 2023. But, it appears that his team would be using an exit clause to make way for Vettel.
Vettel and Ferrari announced earlier this year that the driver would be leaving the Italian team after five years.
However, Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer had played down the suggestion of approaching the four-time world champion after he had announced his availability, the report added.
“You're absolutely right, we have long contracts with both our drivers, so it would only be logical that we don't have space,” Szafnauer told Autosport.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1: McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl not to protest against Racing Point’s ‘Pink Mercedes’
Racing Point's pink liveried RP20 car gained nickname 'Pink Mercedes' from the moment the covers came off because of the visual similarities to last year’s title-winning Mercedes, raising some questions about its legality.
Formula 1 2020: Pressure mounting on Ferrari after 'undriveable' SF1000 car in first race of season
Instead of closing the gap to front-runner Mercedes this season, Ferrari's SF1000 car looks slower than last year and is also in danger of slipping behind other teams.
Formula 1 2020: From development freeze to working under new protocols, challenges for teams, drivers in upcoming season
2020 Formula 1 season is set to resume on 5 July, we discuss the key technical and strategic insights that will influence form factor over the season as well as the first round in Austria.