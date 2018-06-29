Formula 1 podcast: How Charles Leclerc outperformed Max Verstappen, Kimi Raikkonen-McLaren rumours and more

Charles Leclerc has had a phenomenal start to his debut season in Formula 1, even better than Max Verstappen. In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, Mithila and Kunal do some math and tell you why. Well, even if they could be evenly matched on talent, is maturity one key area where Leclerc scores higher? We know such stories create controversies, but they are still worth visiting.

Also in this episode: we try and calculate how old Fernando Alonso would fare if he takes a break to race in the Indy Car Series in 2019 (or later) with the hope of returning to Formula 1 once McLaren goes back to being a championship contender. What does Red Bull Racing mean when they say that they are 'closer than ever' to Daniel Ricciardo's contract? What's with former Williams drivers and the Venturi Formula E team?

Finally, Raikkonen-McLaren is one rumour we are hoping is true.

Tune in to listen to the full podcast:

Subscribe to the Inside Line F1 Podcast on iTunes and on audioBoom (RSS feed) for your weekly dose of Formula 1 humour