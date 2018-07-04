Formula 1 podcast: Can Sebastian Vettel win British Grand Prix? Does Fernando Alonso hold key to driver market in 2019?

Welcome to the world of podcasts, Formula 1. We've had your back for the last six years and now we look forward to you increasing the size of the pie for all of us!

In this week's episode of the Inside Line F1 Podcast, we wonder if Sebastian Vettel will conclude the triple header by scoring a hat-trick of penalties; or can he actually win the 2018 British Grand Prix? Fernando Alonso holds the key to the driver market for 2019, or does he? We speculate if Alonso will continue to participate in the World Endurance Championship next season, or will he focus fully on the Indy Car Series?

Charles Leclerc could end up damaging the careers of at least one Haas driver next season — who would it be? And finally, we tell you why Mercedes and Formula 1 need to hire talent from outside of Europe.

Tune in for the full podcast.

