Formula 1: Michael Schumacher named most influential person in race history in fan poll

Michael Schumacher has been named as the most influential person in Formula 1 history, garnering the maximum number of votes from fans on the sport’s official website.

The result was announced on 13 May that celebrated the 70th anniversary of the first Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1950.

Seven-time world champion and Ferrari great Schumacher defeated former chief of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestone in the poll. Schumacher bagged 61 percent votes, while Ecclestone secured the remaining 39 percent votes.

In the earlier rounds of the tournament, Schumacher beat champions Niki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, and Juan Manuel Fangio Enzo Ferrari.

Formula 1 also tweeted about Schumacher's win and wrote, "He's no stranger to winning. You've voted Michael Schumacher as the most influential person in #F1 history."

He's no stranger to winning 🏆😉 You've voted Michael Schumacher as the most influential person in #F1 history 🙌#F170 pic.twitter.com/dZQnhCfvSs — Formula 1 (@F1) May 13, 2020



Schumacher holds the record for titles and race wins (91). However, six times champion Lewis Hamilton is nearing both the records of the German driver.

Schumacher not been seen in public after he suffered serious head injuries in 2013 in a ski accident.

The voting or the poll began about 10 days ago when Formula 1 asked an expert panel to come up with 32 names of people who have had a great influence on the sports in the last seven decades.

There were four categories - drivers, team bosses, technical innovators, and game changers. Each category had eight names.

Formula One said thousands of fans had participated in the voting.