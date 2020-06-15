You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Formula 1: Mercedes engine overseer Andy Cowell to step down from role ahead of season

Sports Reuters Jun 16, 2020 01:10:53 IST

London: Engine boss Andy Cowell, a key man in Mercedes’ and Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One success over the past six seasons, will stand down on 1 July, the reigning champions announced on Monday.

Formula 1: Mercedes engine overseer Andy Cowell to step down from role ahead of season

Representational image. AP

Mercedes said Cowell, managing director of Mercedes-AMG High-Performance Powertrains (HPP), would support the transition and consult “on a major future project” with Mercedes-Benz until early next year at least.

“I have decided that now is the right time to move on from my role and seek a new engineering business challenge,” Cowell, who has been with Mercedes for 16 years, said in a statement.

Hywel Thomas will now take direct responsibility for the Formula One power unit.

“Andy’s leadership of the team at HPP has been a key factor in our championship success in recent seasons,” said team principal Toto Wolff.

“Our philosophy has always been that a winning team is a dynamic organisation, and that change is a natural part of every company’s development,” added the Austrian, a shareholder in the team but whose own future role remains uncertain.

“I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team in Brixworth. It puts us in a very strong position for the years ahead.”

Mercedes have dominated since the start of the V6 turbo-hybrid era in 2014, winning an unprecedented six successive driver and constructor title doubles.

Britain’s Hamilton, now chasing a seventh championship to equal Michael Schumacher’s record, starts his season in Austria on 5 July.

The 35-year-old Briton is out of contract at the end of 2020, but is expected to remain at Mercedes.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2020 01:10:53 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Suicide prevention: Removing stigma around mental health, watching out for warning signs are key measures

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres