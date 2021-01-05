Formula 1: McLaren driver Lando Norris tests positive for COVID-19 in Dubai

The 21-year-old, who finished ninth in last season's standings, with 97 points, is self-isolating at his hotel

London: British driver Lando Norris has tested positive for coronavirus while on holiday in Dubai, Formula One team McLaren said on Tuesday.

"McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp," read a statement on the team website.

"After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team.

"In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms."

The first race of the season is scheduled for March 21 in Australia but there are concerns it could be delayed.