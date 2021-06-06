Formula 1: McLaren 'devastated' with death of stakeholder and Saudi billionaire Mansour Ojjeh
Born in Paris, Ojjeh bought into McLaren in 1984 and with former partner Ron Dennis established it as one of the major forces in F1.
Baku: Saudi billionaire Mansour Ojjeh, a major force behind the McLaren team's success in Formula One, has died aged 68, the British team announced on Sunday.
"It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, shareholder of McLaren since 1984," McLaren announced ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
"Mr Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, aged 68, surrounded by his family, to whom the team sends its most heartfelt condolences."
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said his death "had devastated everyone" at the team.
"Mansour has been etched into the heart and soul of this team for nearly 40 years and was intrinsic to its success," Brown added.
"He was a true racer in every sense. Ultra-competitive, determined, passionate and above all, perhaps his defining characteristic: sporting.
"No matter the intensity of the battle, Mansour always put sport first."
With Mansour on board McLaren won seven of their eight constructors world titles since 1984 and 10 of their 12 drivers' crowns.
