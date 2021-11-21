Formula 1: Max Verstappen given five-place grid penalty at Qatar Grand Prix for 'not respecting' yellow flags
Verstappen had qualified in second originally, but will be replaced on the front row by Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly
Doha, Qatar: Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix and will start the race from seventh, with his Formula One world title rival Lewis Hamilton on pole position.
The Dutchman, who leads Hamilton by 14 points in the standings with three races remaining in the season, has been penalised for "not respecting" double waved yellow flags during qualifying.
Verstappen had qualified in second originally, but will be replaced on the front row by Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly.
Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was also slapped with a three-place grid penalty and will start from sixth.
The Finn was penalised for "not slowing down" under yellow flags during Saturday's third qualifying session, which Hamilton dominated.
The news is a major blow to Verstappen's hopes of a maiden world championship crown and gives Hamilton a boost in his bid for a record-breaking eighth title.
Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has been promoted from fifth to third on the grid, with McLaren's Lando Norris joining the veteran Spaniard on the second row.
also read
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton bracing for five-place grid penalty
If Mercedes decide Hamilton needs a fifth engine of the season, it would trigger an automatic penalty of five places on the grid and reduce his chances of claiming a victory to trim or overhaul Max Verstappen’s 19-point advantage in the title race.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton under investigation after sprint edge
Race stewards were investigating whether or not the DRS system - the flap mounted on the rear wing of the car which opens to gain top speed - had exceeded allowed limits.
Brazilian GP: Lewis Hamilton disqualified from qualifying; Max Verstappen fined for touching rival car
Verstappen was fined 50,000 euros by stewards after video taken from the grandstands at Interlagos showed him touching the rear wing of rival Hamilton's car.