Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wants next Mercedes contract to give him bigger role in 'push for change'

Lewis Hamilton said he was keen to be involved in helping Mercedes deliver a 'green future' with their cars and to increase equality and diversity.

Lewis Hamilton on Thursday said he wants his next Formula One contract with Mercedes to give him a greater role in the brand's "push for change".

After making clear that he wanted to continue racing next year, but "nothing was set in stone", he said he was keen to be involved in helping Mercedes deliver a "green future" with their cars and to increase equality and diversity.

"I'm always looking to see how we can improve," said Hamilton, who could claim a record-equalling seventh world title at this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix.

"How can I be more efficient and do more for the partners? How can I position myself to do more for the team?

"Naturally, I think it's easy just to go and sign that deal and continue not having to think of what's afterwards.

"And I'm very conscious of the idea that I do want to continue with Mercedes, I would love to help them on this quest in pushing for change.

"They are taking their cars green and electrifying more and I want to help them on that road."

Opening practice in Istanbul gets underway on Friday.