Istanbul: Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix after being punished for using too many engine parts, race organisers said ahead of practice on Friday.

Mercedes are using a fourth part to reduce the risks of Hamilton suffering a failure during a championship run-in that is closer than for years.

Just three parts are permitted under the rules.

The team argue they have taken the decision to boost performance.

Hamilton's rival for the title, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, received a similar penalty two weeks ago.

Because seven-time world champion Hamilton has only taken one power unit component, he will not be punished with a full grid relegation.

Verstappen is just two points behind the Briton ahead of this weekend's race.