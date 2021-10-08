Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton gets 10-place grid penalty for Turkish GP
Hamilton's rival for the title, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, received a similar penalty two weeks ago.
Istanbul: Reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix after being punished for using too many engine parts, race organisers said ahead of practice on Friday.
Mercedes are using a fourth part to reduce the risks of Hamilton suffering a failure during a championship run-in that is closer than for years.
Just three parts are permitted under the rules.
The team argue they have taken the decision to boost performance.
Hamilton's rival for the title, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, received a similar penalty two weeks ago.
Because seven-time world champion Hamilton has only taken one power unit component, he will not be punished with a full grid relegation.
Verstappen is just two points behind the Briton ahead of this weekend's race.
also read
Russian GP: Mercedes task Bottas with frustrating Verstappen as Hamilton bids for 100th win
Bottas, who qualified in the seventh spot on Saturday, is expected to try and slow down Verstappen as he attempts to pick his way through the field.
Formula 1: Lando Norris grabs pole at rain-hit qualifying for Russian Grand Prix
McLaren driver Lando Norris took pole after timing his final fast lap to perfection, in the dying seconds of the session after switching to slick tires as the racing line dried.
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton wins 100th F1 race to take lead over Max Verstappen
Hamilton turned Verstappen's five-point championship lead into a two-point lead of his own as the Dutch driver finished second after a dramatic drive from last on the grid.