Formula 1: Lando Norris apologises for making light of Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking win
Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's feat of 91 race wins after triumphing at Portimao on Sunday. But rival British F1 driver Norris did not appear overly impressed, suggesting the 35-year-old Hamilton ought to win most of the time given how superior his Mercedes car is compared to the rest of the field.
Lando Norris apologised to Lewis Hamilton on Tuesday after downplaying the six-time Formula One world champion's record-breaking victory at last weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix.
Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's feat of 91 race wins after triumphing at Portimao on Sunday.
But rival British F1 driver Norris did not appear overly impressed, suggesting the 35-year-old Hamilton ought to win most of the time given how superior his Mercedes car is compared to the rest of the field.
McLaren's 20-year-old, however, backtracked on Twitter saying: "I owe an apology. I've been stupid and careless with some things I've said lately in media and interviews and, and I haven't shown the respect I should have to certain people."
He added: "I'm not that kind of person, so I know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry."
I owe an apology. I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people. I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry
— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 27, 2020
Speaking after Sunday's race, Norris was quoted by RaceFans as saying of Hamilton: "I'm just happy for him, nothing more.
"It doesn't mean anything to me really. He's in a car which should win every race, basically. He has to beat one or two other drivers, that's it. Fair play to him, he's still doing the job he has to do."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Alex Albon given two-race ultimatum to save Red Bull seat
Albon has struggled for consistency in his second year in Formula One with Red Bull after a mid-season switch from Toro Rosso last year, his rookie season.
Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton in 'dreamland' after record-breaking triumph
Hamilton defied cramps in his right calf in the closing stages of the race to make history on Sunday.
Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP to vroom past Michael Schumacher into record books
British driver Lewis Hamilton won his 92nd career race to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.