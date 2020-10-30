Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi to stay with Alfa Romeo in 2021
The 41-year-old Raikkonen was the 2007 champion and this season became the driver with the most race starts. Next season will be his 19th in F1.
Hinwil, Switzerland: Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will remain with Alfa Romeo next season, the Formula One team said Friday.
The 41-year-old Raikkonen was the 2007 champion and this season became the driver with the most race starts. Next season will be his 19th in F1.
"This is a team that values hard work over words and this fits well with my style: I am looking forward to next year and hopefully making some steps forward towards the front of the midfield with the team," the Finnish driver said in the team's announcement.
Raikkonen and Giovinazzi have been teammates for the past two seasons. The 26-year-old Italian driver has three points from two top-10 finishes this season.
On Thursday, Alfa Romeo renewed its sponsorship with Sauber for next season.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola is scheduled for Sunday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton in 'dreamland' after record-breaking triumph
Hamilton defied cramps in his right calf in the closing stages of the race to make history on Sunday.
Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton wins Portuguese GP to vroom past Michael Schumacher into record books
British driver Lewis Hamilton won his 92nd career race to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.
Formula 1 2020: Valtteri Bottas continues fine form, tops final Portuguese GP practice session
After leading Friday's two practice sessions, the Mercedes driver was .03 seconds quicker than teammate Lewis Hamilton and .16 ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.