Formula 1: Italian Grand Prix at Monza to be held without spectators, organisers confirm

Italian Grand Prix at Monza, held not far from Ferrari's factory, has declared tickets will be fully refunded.

Italian Grand Prix, held at Monza, will be a less noisy affair this year after organisers confirmed the race will take place without spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Italian GP website said tickets would be fully refunded. Monza is a highlight on the calendar for Ferrari fans.

“The 2020 edition of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza from 4-6 September will be held behind closed doors, that is without spectators,” it added.

Italy is slated to host three races in a much-altered calendar which has been concentrated in Europe for the most part. The other races will take place at Imola and Ferrari-owned Mugello, neither racetrack far from the team’s Maranello factory.

The first three races of the season, twice in Austria and Hungary, have been held behind closed doors, with Britain’s Silverstone hosting two more, also without spectators, this weekend and next.

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only races to have appeared on every Formula 1 calendar since the World Championship began in 1950.

Monza, home for the Ferrari faithful, usually provides one of the sport’s great atmospheres along the start-finish straight engulfed in a sea of red. At the conclusion of the race, fans flood the track to get close to the overhead podium.

Last year’s race was won by Ferrari’s young driver Charles Leclerc. This year, however, the Italian manufacturer has struggled and languishes in fifth place in the constructor's standings.

Formula 1 is hoping to host spectators at other races in September and beyond, with tickets on sale for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.