The 21-year-old English driver goes into this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix in the fourth spot in the world championship.

London: Lando Norris has been rewarded for sparking a revival in McLaren's fortunes with a new long-term contract the team announced on Wednesday.

He is out-performing his vastly more experienced Australian team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris secured his second career podium by finishing third in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in April.

He is 17 points ahead of seven-time Grand Prix winner Ricciardo in the standings.

"I'm really pleased to have extended my relationship with McLaren from 2022," said Norris, who is in his third season on the circuit.

"Having been with the team for almost five years, I feel very much part of the family here and I couldn't imagine starting the next phase of my career anywhere else.

"My commitment to McLaren is clear: my goal is to win races and become Formula One world champion and I want to do that with this team."

Zak Brown, McLaren chief executive, said Norris had been pivotal in setting the former dominant force in the sport back on track.

"I'm delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond," said Brown.

"He's been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we're proud of the growth he's shown since he first started with us back in 2017.

"Lando is one of the brightest talents on the Formula One grid and we look forward to seeing him continue to go from strength to strength both on and off track."

Norris showed promise from the start of his McLaren F1 career.

In his opening two seasons, Norris was evenly matched with team-mate Carlos Sainz, who has moved on to Ferrari.

He helped McLaren to third in last season's constructors' championship, their best result since Lewis Hamilton left for Mercedes at the end of 2012.

He became the youngest British driver to finish on the podium after taking third in the opening round in Austria last year.