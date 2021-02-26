Formula 1: Fernando Alonso to sit out Alpine F1 launch after bike crash
Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will skip next week's Alpine car launch following his cycling accident two weeks ago, the team said Friday.
The 39-year-old, who is returning to the sport after two years, will concentrate on "essential season preparation" instead of attending Tuesday's virtual launch of the rebranded Renault team.
"We regret to confirm that Fernando Alonso will not be present for the media Q&A on this occasion," the team said.
"The sanitary situation and corresponding regulations in place do not allow him to do any communications and marketing activities while he undertakes his essential season preparation."
Alonso, who was world champion in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, needed surgery on his broken jaw after he was involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland earlier this month.
Alonso will be teamed with French driver Esteban Ocon at Alpine.
He is expected to take part in pre-season testing in Bahrain from 12-14 March.
