Formula 1 confirms Portuguese Grand Prix will fill the vacant 2 May slot
The Portimao circuit, in the Algarve, will host a Grand Prix for the second time in its history.
Formula One confirmed on Friday that the vacant 2 May slot in the record-breaking 23-race championship calendar, will be filled by the Portuguese Grand Prix.
The Portimao circuit, in the Algarve, will host a Grand Prix for the second time in its history.
The only previous occasion came last October - the first in Portugal for 25 years.
The Portuguese GP will be the third race in the 2021 season and will be followed a week later by neighbouring Spain, meaning a straightforward transition from the Algarve to Barcelona.
"We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing again in Portimao after the huge success of the race last year," said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.
Twenty-seven thousand spectators were in attendance last autumn when Lewis Hamilton won his record-breaking 92nd Grand Prix and the organisers are keen to replicate that in spite of current coronavirus restrictions.
"We hope to welcome fans to Portimao again this season in a safe way and are working with the promoter on the details of that plan," said Domenicali.
The 2 May slot was left vacant after the cancellation of the 2021 Vietnam Grand Prix for the second year in a row.
The season is set to start in Bahrain on 28 March and features a record 23 races. The Australian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to open the season on 21 March, has been postponed to 21 November.
Another postponed race, the Chinese GP, which was initially set for 11 April, has not been rescheduled.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Formula 1: Mattia Binotto says Ferrari 'simply need to do better' than disastrous 2020 season
Ferrari mustered a mere 131 points compared to over 500 in 2019, and came in an embarrassing sixth in the constructors table.
Formula 1 2021: Mercedes unveils car for Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking title bid
Lewis Hamilton is bidding to move one title clear of Michael Schumacher's seven championship wins.
Formula 1 2021: Sebastian Vettel targets another world title as Aston Martin unveil car in return to sport
"I think I have another world championship in me... I am not too old and I still have a long time in me," said new Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel, who spent six luckless campaigns with Ferrari.