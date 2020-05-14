Formula 1: Carlos Sainz to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari for 2021 season, to partner Charles Leclerc

The exchange of driver seats in Formula 1 has completed a full circle with Carlos Sainz being announced as a Ferrari driver for the 2021 season. The move was instigated following Sebastian Vettel and the Italian team deciding not to renew their contract.

Sainz, 25, will join Ferrari on a two-year deal after two seasons at McLaren, creating the youngest driver pairing in Ferrari’s recent history in the process. He joins Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari hot seat. In the previously announced move, Daniel Ricciardo will take Sainz's place at McLaren leaving space open at Renault.

"I am very happy that I will be driving for Scuderia Ferrari in 2021 and I'm excited about my future with the team," said Sainz. "I still have an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and I’m really looking forward to going racing again with them this season"

2021 will mark the first time since 2007 that Ferrari have not had a current or previous world champion driving their car – unless Leclerc wins the title this season.

Team Principal Mattia Binotto underlined Sainz's experience. "With five seasons already behind him, Carlos has proved to be very talented and has shown that he has the technical ability and the right attributes to make him an ideal fit with our family."

“We’ve embarked on a new cycle with the aim of getting back to the top in Formula 1. It will be a long journey, not without its difficulties, especially given the current financial and regulatory situation, which is undergoing a sudden change and will require this challenge to be tackled in a different way to the recent past."

"We believe that a driver pairing with the talent and personality of Charles and Carlos, the youngest in the past fifty years of the Scuderia, will be the best possible combination to help us reach the goals we have set ourselves."

In the 2019 season, Sainz finished sixth in the driver's championship - the highest of any driver outside the established big three of Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. He finished third at the Brazilian Grand Prix for his first podium finish.