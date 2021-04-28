Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID-19 health measures
'Due to the health measures put in place to fight COVID-19, the Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second consecutive year,' Canadian authorities said in a statement.
The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for June in Montreal, has been cancelled due to the pandemic and instead the race will be held in Turkey, officials said Wednesday.
"Due to the health measures put in place to fight COVID-19 , the Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second consecutive year," Canadian authorities said in a statement.
"The event will return next year, however," and a deal has been reached between organizers and the governments of Canada and Quebec to extend its run by two years until 2031.
In its place this year, added Formula One in a separate statement, the Turkish Grand Prix will be held 11-13 June.
also read
Formula 1 2021: Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna GP in a race of two halves, and other talking points
In the first half, Max Verstappen shone as the red lights went out. The second half, without a doubt, belonged to Lewis Hamilton.
Formula 1: Spectators may return for Monaco GP, says CEO Stefano Domenicali
"In the next Grand Prix of Portugal and Spain, unfortunately, we will not have anyone, but Monaco is presented as the first where a limited number of people should be admitted on Sunday," Formule 1 CEO said.
Formula 1 2021: Wary Mercedes dominate practice in Imola as Max Verstappen runs into trouble
Seven-time world champion Hamilton said he hoped Imola would favour Mercedes more than Red Bull over the weekend.