The Canadian Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for June in Montreal, has been cancelled due to the pandemic and instead the race will be held in Turkey, officials said Wednesday.

"Due to the health measures put in place to fight COVID-19 , the Canadian Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second consecutive year," Canadian authorities said in a statement.

"The event will return next year, however," and a deal has been reached between organizers and the governments of Canada and Quebec to extend its run by two years until 2031.

In its place this year, added Formula One in a separate statement, the Turkish Grand Prix will be held 11-13 June.