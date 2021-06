The Istanbul Park circuit takes the place of the cancelled night race on the Singapore street circuit on 3 October. Singapore dropped out on 4 June, with F1 citing “safety and logistic concerns” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

London: The Turkish Grand Prix is back on this year's Formula One calendar for the second time after the race in Singapore was cancelled.

“We hope to see another fantastic race again in one of the best tracks in the world,” F1 president Stefano Domenicali said on Friday.

Turkey was originally a stopgap replacement for another cancelled race in Canada but was cut in May and replaced with a second race in Austria when Britain introduced tougher travel restrictions on Turkey. Most F1 teams are based in Britain.

It will be the ninth edition of the Turkish Grand Prix. The race was held every year from 2005 through 2011 and was resurrected last year when other events were called off amid the pandemic. Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 race.