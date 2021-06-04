Formula 1 2021: Singapore GP cancelled for a second year running after 'safety and logistic concerns' due to COVID-19
Baku: The Singapore Grand Prix, scheduled for 3 October, has been cancelled "due to ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," the race promoter announced on Friday.
"To cancel the event for the second year in a row is an incredibly difficult decision but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore," Colin Syn, deputy chairman of the race promoter, said in a statement.
"We would not be able to deliver a full event experience fans have come to expect over the years while safeguarding the health and safety of our fans, contractors, volunteers and staff," Syn added. "Ultimately we have to be responsible, cautious and prudent."
Shortly before the announcement, a spokesman for F1 world championship promoter Formula One told AFP it would "continue to work with all promoters during this uncertain period and have many options to adapt if necessary".
BREAKING: Race organisers have confirmed the Singapore Grand Prix will not take place in 2021#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/OMzL8kVq4s
— Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021
Races in Turkey (Istanbul) and China (Shanghai), postponed earlier this season, could replace Singapore, while the United States could also host a second race.
This is not the only uncertainty on the calendar for the second half of the 2021 season. At present, travelling to Brazil (7 November), Turkey or Abu Dhabi (12 December) would mean a quarantine on the return journey for the majority of F1 staff.
Australia (21 November) is also being cautious about opening its borders.
The sixth round of the season, on a calendar of 23, is underway this weekend on the streets of Baku, Azerbaijan.
Revised 2020 Formula One calendar after Friday's cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix:
28 March: Bahrain (Sakhir) - won by Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
18 April: Emilia Romagna, Italy (Imola) - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2 May: Portugal (Portimao) - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
9 May: Spain (Barcelona) - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
23 May: Monaco - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6 June: Azerbaijan (Baku)
20 June: France (Le Castellet)
27 June: Styria, Austria (Spielberg)
4 July: Austria (Spielberg)
18 July: Great Britain (Silverstone)
1 August: Hungary (Budapest)
29 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)
5 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)
12 September: Italy (Monza)
26 September: Russia (Sochi)
10 October: Japan (Suzuka)
24 October: United States (Austin)
31 October: Mexico (Mexico City)
7 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)
21 November: Australia (Melbourne)
5 December: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
12 December: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)
Postponed: China (Shanghai), Turkey (Istanbul)
Cancelled: Singapore (Marina Bay)
