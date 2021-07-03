Formula 1 2021: Red Bull's Max Verstappen tops timesheets in final practice ahead of Austrian GP
Verstappen finished the session more than half a second quicker than Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, who earlier had signed a new two year contract with the Silver Arrows until 2023.
Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in the third and final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg on Saturday.
Verstappen finished the session more than half a second quicker than Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, who earlier had signed a new two year contract with the Silver Arrows until 2023.
Verstappen leads Hamilton by 18 points in the drivers' standings and the in-form Dutch driver will be favourite to take pole for Sunday's race after winning from the front at the circuit last week.
also read
Formula 1 2021: Championship leader Max Verstappen tops Styrian GP practice, Valtteri Bottas receives penalty
Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas, however, was handed a three-place grid penalty and accused of "dangerous driving" by stewards after a bizarre spin in the pit lane following a change on to hard tyres.
Formula 1 2021: Red Bull's Max Verstappen claims pole in French Grand Prix qualifying
Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes starts on the second row with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez.
Formula 1 2021: Red Bull's Max Verstappen the driver to beat at Austrian GP
Verstappen is the championship leader and is posing a major threat to Lewis Hamilton, who trails him by 18 points after eight races of a so far captivating season.