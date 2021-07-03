Verstappen finished the session more than half a second quicker than Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, who earlier had signed a new two year contract with the Silver Arrows until 2023.

Red Bull's world championship leader Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in the third and final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix at Spielberg on Saturday.

Verstappen leads Hamilton by 18 points in the drivers' standings and the in-form Dutch driver will be favourite to take pole for Sunday's race after winning from the front at the circuit last week.