Formula 1 2021: Red Bull's Max Verstappen battles rain to take pole ahead of Belgian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes will start on the second row as he goes for his 100th Grand Prix win.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen mastered the rain to claim Belgian Grand Prix pole on Saturday, snatching the fastest time in qualifying from surprise package George Russell of Williams.
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes will start on the second row as he goes for his 100th Grand Prix win.
Qualifying was marred by a heavy crash in Q3 involving the McLaren of Lando Norris, whose hopes of a first ever pole bit the dust at Eau Rouge.
With the Briton thankfully escaping serious injury nine cars took to the track when the shoot-out resumed after a 40-minute red flag intervention.
Fellow Briton Russell was poised to give Williams an astonishing first pole since 2001 with seconds of Q3 to go.
But the young driver's brilliant time was narrowly shaded by Verstappen in the Dutch driver's final flying lap.
Russell still had the satisfaction of placing in front of Hamilton, with Russell in contention alongside Valtteri Bottas for the second Mercedes drive in 2022.
also read
Mick Schumacher to make debut at Spa-Francorchamps, 30 years after father Michael's debut
Mick Schumacher is relishing making his Formula One bow at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend, 30 years after his father began his storied career at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit.
MotoGP 2021: Jorge Martin beats out Fabio Quartararo to grab pole ahead of Austria GP
On the fastest track in MotoGP, championship leader Fabio Quartararo seemed to have sealed pole position when he smashed the record set last week by fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco last weekend ahead of the Styria Grand Prix.
Formula 1: Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year due to COVID-19
The race was due to take place at Suzuka on 10 October, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country's pandemic situation.