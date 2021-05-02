Sports

Formula 1 2021: Race stewards reconsider Kimi Raikkonen's penalty at Imola

Raikkonen received the penalty after the race in Imola for not following procedure at a restart.

Agence France-Presse May 02, 2021 16:28:51 IST
Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen got the penalty after the race in Imola. AFP

Portimao, Portugal: Formula One race stewards will on Sunday reconsider a 30-second penalty on Finnish Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on 18 April.

A new hearing was scheduled for 11am local time (1000 GMT) in Portimao, where the Portuguese Grand Prix is being held later in the day, after Alfa Romeo presented fresh evidence on Saturday.

The penalty dropped him from ninth to 13th. Frenchman Esteban Ocon of Alpine moved up to ninth, collecting two points in the world championship instead of one and his Spanish teammate Fernando Alonso moved up to 10th to collect one point.

