Formula 1 2021: No fans allowed at Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to coronavirus concerns
The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which is held on a windy street circuit through the city, was one of several cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Baku: No fans will be allowed at the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on 6 June because of ongoing coronavirus concerns, organisers said on Friday.
The Baku City Circuit which organises the race said the decision not to allow fans “comes after extensive deliberation” with the Azerbaijan government, F1 and motorsport's governing body, the FIA.
“Every opportunity has been explored to find a way to stage the race weekend in 2021 in a safe and responsible manner that would allow the return of fans to the fastest street circuit in F1,” the BCC said in a statement.
“However, while the global situation and pandemic response is continuing to improve, it has become clear that the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend has arrived too soon for BCC to safely host the event with fans present.”
The race, which is held on a windy street circuit through the city, was one of several cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
Fans who bought tickets can use them next year at no extra cost, or apply for a refund.
