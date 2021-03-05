Formula 1 2021: Hackers thwart Williams' innovative 'augmented reality' car launch
The British team, under new American ownership, instead planned to unveil its car with a more traditional launch later in the day.
Formula One team Williams scrapped an “augmented reality” launch of its new car on Friday after its smartphone app was hacked.
The British team, under new American ownership, instead planned to unveil its car with a more traditional launch later in the day.
“Williams Racing planned to reveal its 2021 challenger, the FW43B, via an augmented reality app later today,” it said in a statement. “However, sadly, because the app was hacked prior to launch, this will no longer be possible. We have subsequently removed the app from both the Apple App Store and Android Google Playstore.”
The team had hoped to let fans experience an innovative launch “during this difficult time when being able to bring in-person experiences directly to our fans is sadly not possible. We can only apologise that this has not been possible.”
Williams hopes to revive its fortunes under new ownership. In August, it was bought by American-based investment firm Dorilton Capital. The team finished rock bottom in the constructors’ standings in the past two seasons, scoring only one point from Robert Kubica’s 10th-place finish in 2019.
The season-opening GP in Bahrain is on 28 March.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Formula 1: Alpine team launches new car in French flag colours ahead of season-opening Bahrain GP
The Renault Formula One team changed its name to Alpine at the end of last season and said the new colors are “synonymous to Alpine’s heritage and pedigree in motorsports."
Formula 1 2021: Mercedes unveils car for Lewis Hamilton's record-breaking title bid
Lewis Hamilton is bidding to move one title clear of Michael Schumacher's seven championship wins.
Mick Schumacher proud to follow in father Michael's Formula 1 footsteps
It will be the first time a member of the Schumacher family has been involved directly in a Formula One race since Michael retired in 2012 and 30 years after the German great's impressive debut for the Jordan team at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix.