After this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix the following three races at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, Italy and Russia remain unchanged.

Formula One announced a revised 22-race season on Saturday with one venue yet to be confirmed.

The Turkish Grand Prix is now being held a week later than planned on 10 October.

The United States Grand Prix retains its original date of 24 October but the races in Mexico and Brazil have been pushed back a week to 7 and 14 November respectively.

The slot due to have been filled by the Australian Grand Prix on 21 November will now be held at another venue, possibly Bahrain, or Qatar.

The season concludes with the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah on 5 December and the Abu Dhabi finale on 12 December.

Revised Formula One 2021 calendar

28 March: Bahrain (Sakhir) - won by Lewis Hamilton

18 April: Emilia Romagna (Imola) - won by Max Verstappen

2 May: Portugal (Portimao) - won by Lewis Hamilton

9 May: Spain (Barcelona) - won by Lewis Hamilton

23 May: Monaco - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6 June: Azerbaijan (Baku) - won by Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

20 June: France (Le Castellet) - won by Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

27 June: Styria, Austria (Spielberg) - won by Max Verstappen

4 July: Austria (Spielberg) - won by Max Verstappen

18 July: Britain (Silverstone) - won by Lewis Hamilton

1 August: Hungary (Budapest) - won by Esteban Ocon

29 August: Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps)

5 September: Netherlands (Zandvoort)

12 September: Italy (Monza)

26 September: Russia (Sochi)

10 October: Turkey (Istanbul Park)

24 October: United States (Austin)

7 November: Mexico (Mexico City)

14 November: Brazil (Sao Paulo)

21 November: Venue TBC

5 December: Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)

12 December: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina)