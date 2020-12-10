Formula 1 2020: With future up in the air, Racing Point's Sergio Perez eyeing job at hand at Abu Dhabi GP
Perez may be without a seat in 2021 as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel replaces him after leaving Ferrari.
Abu Dhabi: Sergio Perez said on Thursday his stirring victory at last Sunday's Sakhir Grand Prix had left him determined to stay in Formula One.
The popular Mexican driver heads into this weekend's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his last race for Racing Point with mixed feelings.
He knows he may be without a seat in 2021 as four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel replaces him after leaving Ferrari, but he said he also felt great satisfaction whether he receives an offer from Red Bull or not.
"Seb has definitely taken a great decision," he said.
"He is coming to a team of pure racers, to a team that he will definitely have a good time with and he will enjoy it."
The Mexican added that he was particularly moved by the reaction in his home country after he had claimed his first win at the 190th time of asking.
"People were out on the streets celebrating. That Sunday, it was a very special day and a lot of people went out to celebrate," he explained.
"People sent me videos crying about it, you know.
"To hear the national anthem in Formula One is very special. It's been incredible — for myself, for my family and for my country."
Speaking at an official pre-event virtual news conference, Perez also discussed his hopes of succeeding Alex Albon alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull next year.
The London-born Thai has had an inconsistent first full season in the role and, significant or not, Perez received a congratulatory message from Red Bull's special advisor Helmut Marko, Albon's boss, after his win.
"They will make the decision at some point after the weekend," said Perez.
"I don't know when that will be, but there is not a lot of hurry anymore. We waited so long but now, one week or two weeks more to know a decision — it doesn't change as much.
"I'm in big peace with myself. I'm not fully in control of my future at the moment — and it's something that bothers you.
"Any human being in this position will struggle a bit, but given it's not in my hands, given the victory came… I feel that I've made the most of my opportunities.
"If I have a seat for next year, it's great, but if not, I'm willing to come back in '22. I believe that I'm at the peak of my career and the best years are ahead of me."
His immediate task, he added, was to help Racing Point secure third place in the constructors championship by fending off challenges from McLaren, 10 points behind in fourth, and Renault, 22 adrift in fifth.
"F1 goes so fast, but all the focus is on this weekend and on finishing on a high," said Perez.
"What happened last weekend, it doesn't matter. We have to perform. We have so much work to do because we have to make sure we finish third. We've got a job to do — one more job to do."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Max Verstappen tops third practice ahead of qualifying for Sakhir GP
Verstappen moved up the leaderboard late in the session to finish .21 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and .36 clear of Bottas' temporary teammate George Russell.
Formula 1 2020: Future Haas driver Nikita Mazepin apologises for 'inappropriate' video clip
In the video, Mazepin reaches from the passenger seat of a car and touches the chest of an unidentified woman sitting in the back seat. The 21-year-old Russian driver posted the video on Instagram stories recently.
Formula 1 2020: Racing Point's Sergio Perez claims career's first-ever win at chaotic Sakhir GP
The Racing Point driver finished 10.5 seconds ahead of Renault's Esteban Ocon and 11.9 clear of teammate Lance Stroll.