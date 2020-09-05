Formula 1 2020: Valtteri Bottas tops final practice ahead of qualifying at Italian GP
Bottas was 0.229 seconds faster than Carlos Sainz and 0.323 quicker than Lando Norris after an impressive showing from the McLaren pair.
The session was interrupted about 10 minutes from the end after a mechanical problem with Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault, with the cars managing to come out for a final flying lap.
Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fifth fastest but survived a fright at the end, with the Mercedes driver swerving at speed on the approach to the Parabolica corner to avoid two cars going slowly side by side.
Ferrari again struggled with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel not among the 10 fastest on the team's home track.
Hamilton will be aiming for a record-extending 94th pole position in qualifying.
