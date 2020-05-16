You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Formula 1 2020: Singapore Grand Prix promoters say closed-doors race at Marina Bay street circuit not feasible

Sports Reuters May 16, 2020 15:41:36 IST

Singapore Grand Prix promoters have ruled out holding their Formula One race without spectators, casting further uncertainty over the likelihood of the September event going ahead.

Formula 1 2020: Singapore Grand Prix promoters say closed-doors race at Marina Bay street circuit not feasible

File photo of the Singapore Grand Prix. Reuters

Formula One plans to start its stalled season in July with races behind closed doors in Austria and Britain due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sport has not given up on crowds returning later in the year, however.

Singapore GP promoters told The Straits Times newspaper on Saturday that they were maintaining an open dialogue with Formula One but it was “not feasible to conduct the race behind closed doors”.

“The top priority remains the well-being and safety of our fans, volunteers, and all Singaporeans,” a spokesman said.

He added “works typically require three months to complete, and this will depend on whether such activities are permitted under the prevailing government regulations”.

Last year’s race on the Marina Bay street circuit was watched by 268,000 spectators over the three days, with overseas visitors making up 40% of the crowd.

Formula One has yet to publish a revised calendar, with three races cancelled and seven postponed so far, but draft versions have appeared on the internet without featuring Singapore.

The island nation has reported nearly 27,000 cases of coronavirus, the highest per capita infection rate in Asia, largely due to mass outbreaks in cramped accommodation for foreign labourers.

The government has ordered a nationwide lockdown due to run until 1 June.

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 15:41:36 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 16 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres