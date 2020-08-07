Formula 1 2020: Sergio Perez the only positive case inside our 'main bubble', F1 confirms

The Racing Point driver missed last weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus and did the same this week, following an overnight test Thursday.

Silverstone, United Kingdom: Formula One confirmed on Friday that Mexican driver Sergio Perez is the only person from within the sport's 'main bubble' to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Racing Point driver missed last weekend's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus and did the same this week, following an overnight test Thursday.

"I will not be able to be this weekend in the car," said Perez ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

"I wish the best to Nico and my entire team. Thank God I am in very good health, I hope to return soon. Thanks for your support."

Perez has been replaced again by German driver Nico Hulkenberg.

Formula One has conducted a total of 22,631 tests since the season-opening race in Austria last month.

Of those, 5,127 were conduced in the last week.

The tests have produced four positive results, all from Perez, and a further two by casual support task at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Formula E championship re-started in Berlin this week with similar protocols to Formula One.

A total of 1,423 people were tested and two returned positive results – Mahindra team chief Dilbagh Gill and the Formula E chairman Alejandro Agag.