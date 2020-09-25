Formula 1 2020: Sergio Perez resolves differences with Racing Point, says team is like a ‘family’ to him

The Mexican driver said he had discussed his comments the previous day with the team and that the two sides had resolved their differences.

Sochi, Russia: Sergio Perez said on Friday he had 'cleared the air' with the Racing Point team after accusing them of ostracising him.

It emerged two weeks ago that next season, when Racing Point becomes Aston Martin, Perez will be replaced by Sebastian Vettel.

On Thursday, Perez told a press conference: "Since the news came out, some people inside the team tend to hide things, which I don't think is great."

On Friday, Perez was placated as he posted on social media that he had discussed his complaint with Racing Point.

"I have spoken to the team and they accept my explanation," he wrote on Instagram. "There's no way after seven years we can finish in bad terms, the air is totally cleared.

"I have known this team for seven years and they are like family."

"And we all move forwards now. We all want the same thing: to score as many points and be successful in our remaining races together.

"We will push and go for more podiums in this 8 final races together."

Perez said that he in talks with other F1 teams for next year. The American-owned Haas team is his most likely destination.