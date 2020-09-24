Formula 1 2020: Sergio Perez claims Racing Point hide information from him with eye on next season
Sergio Perez will be replaced next season at Racing Point by Sebastian Vettel.
Sochi: Sergio Perez claimed on Thursday that Racing Point have started to hide information from him since it was announced that he is being replaced next season by Sebastian Vettel.
The popular Mexican driver told a virtual news conference ahead of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix that he was disappointed with the way things have unfolded in his seventh season with the Silverstone-based outfit.
"Since the news came out, some people inside the team tend to hide things, which I don’t think is great," he said.
"I think at the moment we just have to be as transparent as possible to make sure we achieve our goals and make sure that we score as many points as we possibly can."
To add to his unhappiness, Perez will this weekend race without the team’s latest upgrade for a second consecutive race while teammate Lance Stroll is handed the package.
The team has said they have been unable to produce enough new parts for both cars and Stroll, who crashed heavily and damaged his car severely at the Tuscan Grand Prix two weeks ago, will race with the upgrade again.
Stroll, son of team owner Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, will be given the parts because he is ahead of Perez in the drivers’ title race.
Perez added: "It’s going to be so crucial that we deliver every single point. It’s very important in the constructors’ championship.
"We still can have the best season in our history if we manage to finish third. I think we are all going to be very disappointed if we don’t get that third place."
He said also that he was upset by the way that information about his ousting from the team was revealed and appeared in the news media.
"I'm pretty disappointed to be honest that such things have come out from the team or something," he said.
"I think those things have to remain between the team and myself. I won’t be giving any information at all because I think it’s something that has to be kept internally."
He said he wished he had the upgrades "for this race, but for obvious reasons I won’t have them, but the team is working hard to try to give me the package for the next weekend."
