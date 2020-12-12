Formula 1 2020: Red Bull's Max Verstappen fastest ahead of teammate Alexander Albon in final practice for Abu Dhabi GP
Verstappen led Albon by .5 seconds and Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo by .63. Ricciardo is competing in his last race for Renault before joining McLaren next year and has two third-place finishes this season.
It was a quiet session for Mercedes, by its high standards, with world champion Lewis Hamilton sixth and Valtteri Bottas down in ninth place on the leaderboard.
Verstappen is looking for his first pole position of the season and third of his career.
Hamilton has won 11 races this year but missed last Sunday's Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he recovered from the coronavirus .
