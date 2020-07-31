Formula 1 2020: Racing Point's Sergio Perez to miss British GP as he tests positive for COVID-19

Perez underwent testing but the result was inconclusive so he was re-tested later in the day. The Mexican was absent from his scheduled media duties at Silverstone circuit in central England.

Formula One driver Sergio Perez is out of Sunday's British Grand Prix after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Racing Point driver, who is Mexican, will now go into isolation.

The race on Sunday will be the fourth in the pandemic-affected season that should have begun in March.

"Perez has entered self-quarantine in accordance with the instructions of the relevant public health authorities, and will continue to follow the procedure mandated by those authorities," read a statement issued by Formula 1 and the FIA.

"With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined. The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event."

With inputs from AP