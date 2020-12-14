Formula 1 2020: Racing Point's Sergio Perez bids tearful farewell after engine failure wrecks Abu Dhabi GP
'It is sad to be leaving the team this way,' said Perez, who said he retained hopes of staying in Formula One with Red Bull, if they chose him as a replacement for Alex Albon.
Abu Dhabi: A week after his emotional maiden triumph at Sakhir, Sergio Perez said a tearful farewell to Racing Point on Sunday when he retired from the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The popular Mexican had raced from the back of the grid to win in Bahrain, but he could not repeat that trick at the Yas Marina Circuit where an engine failure wrecked his hopes.
His early retirement after 10 laps of the 55-lap contest was a setback to the Silverstone outfit's bid to finish third in the constructors championship in which they were overtaken by McLaren.
"It is sad to be leaving the team this way," said Perez, who said he retained hopes of staying in Formula One with Red Bull, if they chose him as a replacement for their number two driver Alex Albon.
Albon finished fourth in Sunday's race while Max Verstappen triumphed with a lights-to-flag victory in the leading Red Bull.
"Some of them were crying at the end," said Perez.
"But, you have to remember the whole season. Well done to McLaren — they really deserved that.
"I am leaving very happy. That team will always be my favourite team in Formula One and I look forward to seeing them winning more races.
"Who knows what will happen next? I am just looking forward to going back home. Whatever comes next, I will be ready for it."
Perez's Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll finished 10th.
