Formula 1 2020: Racing Point driver Sergio Perez isolates after inconclusive coronavirus test
After his test was inconclusive, Racing Point driver Sergio Perez was retested and was awaiting the outcome.
London: Formula One driver Sergio Perez is in isolation at the British Grand Prix on Thursday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test.
The Racing Point driver has since been retested and is awaiting the outcome.
The Mexican was absent from his scheduled media duties at Silverstone circuit in central England.
The race on Sunday will be the fourth in the pandemic-affected season.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Racing Point's Sergio Perez approached by rival team amid Sebastian Vettel rumours
Sergio Perez has a long-term contract — something he noted repeatedly in a Thursday video news conference at the Hungarian Grand Prix — but media reports are persistent in suggesting Vettel is set for the seat.
NBA: Playing in Orlando bubble is ‘safest place you can be,’ says deputy commissioner Mark Tatum
Just a day before the NBA restarts in a bubble in Orlando, the league announced that all 344 players have tested negative for COVID-19.
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson in quarantine after returning to bubble, could play against Utah Jazz
NBA said on Saturday that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on 16 July to tend to an urgent family matter.