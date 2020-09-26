Formula 1 2020: Michael Schumacher's son Mick says his father would welcome Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling 91 wins

Mick, who leads the Formula Two championship this year and is on the verge of moving up to Formula One next year, said his father had always told him 'records are there to be broken'.

Sochi: Michael Schumacher's motor racing son Mick suggested on Friday that his father and family would welcome Lewis Hamilton's success in equalling his record 91 Grand Prix wins if he succeeds in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

The young German racer, who leads the Formula Two championship this year and is on the verge of moving up to Formula One next year, said his father had always told him "records are there to be broken".

"Lewis has had a very, very good run, a very consecutive and positive run," he said.

"My dad always used to say 'records are there to be broken' – and I think it's everybody's aim in this sport."

Hamilton is within one victory of the seven-time champion's record after claiming 69 victories since he replaced Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013.

He won 21 races with McLaren.

"Obviously, it's very good for the sport," added Mick Schumacher.

"And he's been very influential in this sport, too. After that, the next goal would be for me, I guess, if I do make the step up, to try and break that.

Schumacher senior retired from F1 after a three-year stint with Mercedes from 2010-2012, having previously retired in 2006 after a hugely successful spell, winning five world titles, with Ferrari. He won two with Benetton.

In December 2013, he suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident, while with Mick in the French Alps, after which he remained in a medically induced coma, in Grenoble, until June 2014.

Since then, he has been remained under private treatment at his home in Switzerland.

Mick Schumacher added that he had met Hamilton several times.

Hamilton's long-term title rival four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari said he had "mixed feelings" about the prospect of seeing him equal and break Schumacher's records.

Vettel said he grew up idolising his fellow-German, adding that Hamilton deserved all his success. Vettel is third on the list of all-time race winners with 53.

He said Schumacher's achievements had always appeared to be untouchable until now.

"It's always been a number that has appeared impossible to reach," said Vettel, who is in his last year with Ferrari.

"On one hand, I will for sure be sad, because Michael is still my hero.

"But on the other hand, I will be very happy for Lewis. He deserves all the success that he has had in the last years and he is going to have in this year.

"I don't know if he remains, but I guess so and the next years. So, for me, a bit half and half -- mixed emotions. For myself, I don't know. Obviously, I'm far away.

"It was always one of these numbers that seemed impossible, up to the point where somebody gets there and gets close and breaks it."

Michael Schumacher broke the previous record held by Alain Prost, on 51 wins, at the 2001 Belgian Grand Prix, the circuit where he made his F1 debut with Jordan in 1991.