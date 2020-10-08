Formula 1 2020: Mercedes team member tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Eifel Grand Prix

The positive test is the first by a team member at a race weekend since Sergio Perez of Racing Point returned from Mexico ahead of the British Grand Prix in July.

Nürburgring: A member of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team has tested positive for coronavirus, the Formula One world champions said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix.

A spokesperson said the case was being handled by the outfit in accordance with the protocol laid down by the sport's ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), adding no further details were to be released.

"We can confirm that a team member has tested positive," said the spokesperson.

"This has been handled and is being handled in line with FIA protocols. We ask for your understanding that we won't be offering additional details."

All members of the F1 travelling circuit are tested regularly before, during and after each Grand Prix this season. All are expected to have a test every five days.

Since the routine began in June, the sport has recorded 26 positive cases of the coronavirus and most of those have been with ancillary staff and not team members.

Around 50,000 tests have been carried out in that period at 10 Grand Prix race weekends.

The FIA issues a statement each Friday that contains the updated statistical reports on tests performed. Last week, it said 10 positive cases had been recorded from 1,822 tests.