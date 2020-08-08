Formula 1 2020: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fastest ahead of 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton holds a 30-point championship lead over teammate Bottas in his quest for a record-equaling seventh world title.
Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice ahead of qualifying later on Saturday for Formula One's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.
The six-time world champion, who was quickest at Silverstone on Friday, saw off Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.163 seconds.
Lando Norris finished third for McLaren ahead of the Racing Point of Nico Hulkenberg.
Hulkenberg, deputising for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, finished 0.635 seconds behind Hamilton, with teammate Lance Stroll just behind in fifth.
Hulkenberg, deputising for Sergio Perez who remains sidelined with coronavirus, finished 0.635 seconds behind Hamilton, with teammate Lance Stroll just behind in fifth.
Charles Leclerc was sixth for Ferrari ahead of the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon.
Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, who had an engine failure in practice on Friday, ended the running a lowly 12th, 1.2 seconds off Hamilton’s pace.
