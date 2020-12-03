Formula 1 2020: Max Verstappen tests negative for COVID-19 after coming in 'close contact' with Lewis Hamilton
The newly-crowned seven-time champion Hamilton returned a positive test result on Monday following his victory at last Sunday’s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix, where he shared the podium and post-race media commitments with Verstappen.
Sakhir: Max Verstappen has returned a negative test for COVID-19 ahead of this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix amid concerns that he had been a 'close contact' of Lewis Hamilton last weekend.
The newly-crowned seven-time champion Hamilton returned a positive test result on Monday following his victory at last Sunday’s dramatic Bahrain Grand Prix, where he shared the podium and post-race media commitments with Verstappen.
The Dutchman was tested on Wednesday and his result was negative, according to Dutch news reports.
Verstappen also revealed on his website that he had contacted his family during the stoppage last Sunday following Romain Grosjean’s fireball crash and miraculous escape.
"The Grosjean crash was fierce," he said. "I face-timed with my father and sister and had a chat and sent some messages.
"When the red flag was waved and we were still on our way to the pit lane, we saw the flames.
"That was the worst moment. At the time, I didn’t know what had happened or whether he was out of the car yet.
"Once we got to the pit lane, we had seen on the screen that Grosjean had jumped out of the car. Then you know that it is fortunately relatively okay.
"Crashes do happen, which is of course not nice. This was a huge hit that you hope never happens."
Verstappen will be bidding to take advantage of Hamilton's absence this weekend to claim victory and press home his bid to take the runners-up place in the drivers’ championship ahead of the Briton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.
Briton George Russell has been released by Williams to replace Hamilton this weekend while Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi makes his debut as Grosjean's substitute in the Haas team.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Haas chief Guenther Steiner congratulates team for 'surviving' tough season
Speaking at a virtual news conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix, Steiner admitted that earlier this year, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, team owner Gene Haas had considered pulling out of F1.
Formula 1 2020: Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to miss Bahrain GP after testing positive for COVID-19
The vastly-experienced key pit-wall decision-maker returned a positive test during mandatory pre-race tests and will be isolation for 10-days in line with the sport’s protocols and public health guidelines.
Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton wins Bahrain GP as Romain Grosjean survives fireball crash
Hamilton's victory, his 11th of the season, lifted him 131 points clear of Bottas in the championship, which he has won already.