Formula 1 2020: Lewis Hamilton wins in Imola to hand Mercedes record seventh straight constructors' title
Formula 1 takes a break next weekend before returning for the Turkish Grand Prix on 15 November where Hamilton could wrap up a record-equalling seventh drivers' crown.
Imola: Lewis Hamilton won the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola on Sunday to secure Mercedes a record-breaking seventh consecutive constructors' title.
Hamilton's teammate and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas finished second with Daniel Ricciardo third for Renault.
"What an incredible achievement for all of you. I am so proud of everybody and I am so grateful to be a part of it," Hamilton said on the team radio.
"Couldn't have done it without you," came back the reply from the jubilant Mercedes garage.
Hamilton's 93rd career success extended his lead over Bottas in the championship to 85 points with four races remaining.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, celebrating his 47th birthday, said the landmark title was "something to be proud of".
And he suggested that "as long as we stay motivated and energised we can push each other more".
